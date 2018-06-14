Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) PT Raised to GBX 335 at Credit Suisse Group

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 315 ($4.19) to GBX 335 ($4.46) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

CAPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 267 ($3.55) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised their target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 288 ($3.83) to GBX 290 ($3.86) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.20) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.33) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 266.09 ($3.54).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 299.30 ($3.98) on Wednesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 251.90 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 326.10 ($4.34).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

