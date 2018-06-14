iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,713,000. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,182,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,377. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

