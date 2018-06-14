Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Strong Sell

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Capital Southwest traded up $0.12, hitting $18.93, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 55,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $303.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 111.90% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Wilson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 867,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,380,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,008,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

