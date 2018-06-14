Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 29th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carbon Black’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of CBLK stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Carbon Black has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $28.74.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Carbon Black will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

