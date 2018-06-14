Carboncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $111.00 (CARBON)

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.01516450 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008216 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016011 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019498 BTC.

Carboncoin Coin Profile

Carboncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,020,928 coins. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc.

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

