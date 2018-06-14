Yogaworks (YOGA) & Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Critical Comparison

Care.com (NYSE: CRCM) and Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Care.com and Yogaworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com 7.04% 18.48% 8.51% Yogaworks -44.22% -45.47% -34.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Care.com and Yogaworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com $174.09 million 3.92 $10.66 million $0.27 81.63 Yogaworks $54.51 million 0.59 -$23.43 million N/A N/A

Care.com has higher revenue and earnings than Yogaworks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Care.com and Yogaworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yogaworks 0 1 5 0 2.83

Care.com presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Yogaworks has a consensus price target of $5.58, suggesting a potential upside of 181.99%. Given Yogaworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yogaworks is more favorable than Care.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Care.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Yogaworks shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Care.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Yogaworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Care.com beats Yogaworks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver, such as Care.com HomePay, a payroll and tax product for families that employ nannies, housekeepers, or other domestic employees, as well as peer-to-peer payments solution that enables families to make electronic payments to their caregivers using Website or mobile apps. Further, the company provides solutions for employers through [email protected]; and recruiting and marketing solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates a community and content platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. The company provides its programs to yoga students, children, athletes, seniors, and people in need of rehabilitation. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 49 yoga studios. The Company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. on April 10, 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

