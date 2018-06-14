CapWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Carnival Cruise Line makes up about 2.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Cruise Line were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Cruise Line by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.31. 206,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,142. Carnival Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Carnival Cruise Line had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Cruise Line will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Carnival Cruise Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Carnival Cruise Line’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other Carnival Cruise Line news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $322,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $448,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,402,020. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Carnival Cruise Line from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded Carnival Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Carnival Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Carnival Cruise Line from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

