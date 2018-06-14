Carol Chesney Buys 2,000 Shares of Hunting plc (HTG) Stock

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) insider Carol Chesney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.96) per share, with a total value of £16,460 ($21,914.53).

Hunting opened at GBX 792.50 ($10.55) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Hunting plc has a 52-week low of GBX 376.50 ($5.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 735.50 ($9.79).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.32) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 860 ($11.45) to GBX 880 ($11.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.65) to GBX 700 ($9.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 710 ($9.45) to GBX 740 ($9.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 816 ($10.86) to GBX 848 ($11.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hunting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 739.33 ($9.84).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC manufactures, supplies, and distributes products that enable the extraction of oil and gas to upstream oil and gas companies. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and premium connections, OCTG equipment, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

