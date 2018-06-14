Carolina Financial Corp (CARO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th.

Carolina Financial opened at $45.28 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Carolina Financial has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Carolina Financial’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, Director Jeffery L. Deal sold 4,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,588.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M. J. Huggins III sold 1,250 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

