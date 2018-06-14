Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRZO. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.33 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.17.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.14. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.88 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 36,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $537,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,432.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Pitts sold 13,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $194,688.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,439 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

