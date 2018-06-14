CarTaxi Token (CTX) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. CarTaxi Token has a market capitalization of $230,046.00 and approximately $1,885.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CarTaxi Token token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003557 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00602292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00223886 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00043388 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00093937 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Token Profile

CarTaxi Token was first traded on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CarTaxi Token’s official website is cartaxi.io. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

CarTaxi Token Token Trading

CarTaxi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CarTaxi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CarTaxi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarTaxi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

