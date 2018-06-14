Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $90.42

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.42 and last traded at $95.73, with a volume of 109172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stephens set a $140.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,050.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.7% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, HPM Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

