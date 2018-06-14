Insider Buying: CCUR Holdings, Inc. (CCUR) Major Shareholder Purchases 17,362 Shares of Stock

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) major shareholder Julian D. Singer acquired 17,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $89,240.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CCUR stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. CCUR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Get CCUR alerts:

CCUR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CCUR stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of CCUR worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.