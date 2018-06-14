CDW common stock (CDW) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CDW common stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.8015574382838 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

CDW stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.07. 8,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CDW common stock has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. CDW common stock had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 69.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CDW common stock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. CDW common stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CDW common stock from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW common stock from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW common stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other CDW common stock news, Director Paul J. Finnegan sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $176,652.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,384 shares in the company, valued at $954,063.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,333,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,558,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,017 shares of company stock worth $6,037,715. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About CDW common stock

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

