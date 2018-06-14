CDW (CDW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.13 Billion

Analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to report sales of $4.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the lowest is $4.08 billion. CDW posted sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $15.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.59 billion to $16.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $17.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. CDW had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,755,131.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal J. Campbell sold 8,542 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $669,436.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,721 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,777,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,897,000 after acquiring an additional 271,866 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,505,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,804,000 after acquiring an additional 315,961 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,381,000 after acquiring an additional 131,219 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in CDW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,578,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,823,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CDW has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

