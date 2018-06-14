EULAV Asset Management Raises Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Celgene comprises approximately 1.0% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Celgene were worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celgene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Celgene by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,828,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,241,000 after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Celgene by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Celgene by 81.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,660,000 after purchasing an additional 413,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celgene from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.02.

Celgene traded up $1.01, reaching $78.39, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 5,798,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,219. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

