Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Celgene from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.02.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of CELG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,884,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. Celgene has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Jump Trading LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 160,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Trading LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 231,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Celgene by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.