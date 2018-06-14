Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cellular Biomedicine Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4656465472028 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on Cellular Biomedicine Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Cellular Biomedicine Group traded up $0.05, reaching $17.45, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,045. The company has a market capitalization of $315.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.41. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 9,594.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. equities research analysts anticipate that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Tao Liu sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $209,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,867.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.