Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.38.

Centerra Gold traded up C$0.01, hitting C$6.94, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 467,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,282. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$9.35.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 26.55%.

In related news, insider Scott Graeme Perry bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.14 per share, with a total value of C$48,552.00. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $160,742 in the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

