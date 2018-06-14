Cerner Co. (CERN) Director Sells $237,120.00 in Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Director William D. Zollars sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $237,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cerner traded up $0.81, hitting $61.07, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $73.86.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cerner by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cerner by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.