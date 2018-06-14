Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 8,664 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $3,605,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $757,492.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,613. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,467. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

