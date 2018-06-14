VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,458,000 after purchasing an additional 185,058 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 226,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS by 44.4% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,611,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,796,424. VANGUARD TAX-MA/FTSE DEVELOPED MKTS has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

