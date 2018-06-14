Charles Moran Acquires 900 Shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TRP) Stock

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Charles Moran acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.21 per share, with a total value of C$37,989.00.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock stock traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,994. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock has a 12 month low of C$50.28 and a 12 month high of C$65.18.

Get TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock alerts:

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.87 billion. TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.44.

TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PIPELINES LP Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.