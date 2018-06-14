Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2018

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLDT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CLDT opened at $19.99 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply