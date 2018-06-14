Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLDT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of CLDT opened at $19.99 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,516 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,018 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

