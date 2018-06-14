Check Cap (CHEK) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

News coverage about Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Check Cap earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.166034462587 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Check Cap traded down $0.06, hitting $4.13, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,298. Check Cap has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The medical research company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.41. research analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

CHEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

