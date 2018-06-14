Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $52.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.97.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of Cheesecake Factory traded up $0.44, hitting $54.86, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 865,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,583. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $777,117.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $4,845,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,110 shares of company stock worth $6,953,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.