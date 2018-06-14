Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Chegg by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 138,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $3,008,245.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 154,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,154.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $4,372,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,433,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,943,899.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,319,110 shares of company stock worth $32,455,355 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -316.67, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Chegg had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $76.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through a private placement purchase. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

