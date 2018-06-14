Chicago Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,720 O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $281.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,771. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $287.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 46,524 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.01, for a total value of $12,143,229.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $153,462.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,124 shares of company stock worth $30,835,741 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

