ValuEngine Upgrades Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, June 6th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Christopher & Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Christopher & Banks alerts:

Shares of Christopher & Banks opened at $0.83 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.19. Christopher & Banks has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.06%. analysts anticipate that Christopher & Banks will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keri L. Jones bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Christopher & Banks stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Christopher & Banks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Christopher & Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christopher & Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.