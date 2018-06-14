Christopher Bowden Sells 2,000 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $185,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 12th, Christopher Bowden sold 2,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 315,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.00. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $97.59.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.70% and a negative net margin of 822.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

