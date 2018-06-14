Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 11,074 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 4.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB stock opened at $132.72 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $128.82 and a one year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.08. Chubb had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

