Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $20.56 Million Position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,969 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Celestica worth $20,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica traded down $0.07, hitting $12.24, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,497. Celestica Inc has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that Celestica Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

