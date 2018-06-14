Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment traded down $0.10, reaching $10.97, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,007,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,529. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 38.25% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

