Cimarex Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,373 put options on the company. This is an increase of 638% compared to the typical volume of 457 put options.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.98 per share, with a total value of $64,965.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEC. Stifel Nicolaus set a $187.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Williams Capital set a $154.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $88.70 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $82.45 and a one year high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

