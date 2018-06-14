Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $3.97 Million in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (FDT)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH traded down $0.12, reaching $63.70, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a 52-week low of $1,047.39 and a 52-week high of $1,245.55.

