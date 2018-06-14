Citi Trends (CTRN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRN. ValuEngine upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 104,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,224. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $211.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 4th. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Citi Trends declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 16th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $85,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,910.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $359,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,908 shares of company stock valued at $571,975 over the last ninety days. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as an off-price retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel comprising fashion sportswear for men, women, and children, as well as offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and decorative home products, functional home products, beauty products, books, toys, and electronic accessories.

