Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.37.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.35. 1,565,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027,094. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

