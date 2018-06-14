Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,958 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 829.2% in the 4th quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 535,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.37.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027,094. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $175.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

In related news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

