Citigroup Inc. Purchases 136,608 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth about $142,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth about $217,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth about $367,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH opened at $37.66 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price target on shares of CRH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

