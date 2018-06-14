CK USD Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (CKUSD)

CK USD (CURRENCY:CKUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One CK USD coin can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00014887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin and BCEX. In the last seven days, CK USD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CK USD has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $111.19 million worth of CK USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003580 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00604041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00223088 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00094595 BTC.

CK USD Coin Profile

Buying and Selling CK USD

CK USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CK USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CK USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CK USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

