Claire Binyon Buys 1,000 Shares of Murray International Trust plc (MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) insider Claire Binyon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,147 ($15.27) per share, with a total value of £11,470 ($15,270.94).

Murray International Trust opened at GBX 1,158 ($15.42) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Murray International Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,127 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,314 ($17.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a diversified investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve a total return greater than its benchmark by investing predominantly in equities worldwide. Its assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of international equities and fixed income securities spread across a range of industries and economies.

