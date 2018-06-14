Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) Posts Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

CETY remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 4,644,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,297. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, builds, and markets clean energy products focused on energy efficiency. The company's principal product is the Clean Cycle, a generator that captures waste heat from various sources and turns it into electricity. It also offers a range of electrical, mechanical, and software engineering services; electronics manufacturing services; and supply chain management services.

