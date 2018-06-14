Clearfield (CLFD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

CLFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Clearfield traded down $0.20, hitting $11.15, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 46,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,035. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.84 million, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Clearfield had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,225,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,309.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $77,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 311,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 111,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

