Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, June 6th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CLF. Clarkson Capital upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

NYSE:CLF opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Eric M. Rychel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,440.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

