CME Group (CME) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News headlines about CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CME Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9788235865597 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CME Group traded down $1.62, reaching $168.86, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,461. CME Group has a 1-year low of $119.30 and a 1-year high of $174.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on CME Group from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $42,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,559 shares in the company, valued at $610,404.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $402,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,776.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,171 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

