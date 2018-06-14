CME Group Inc (CME) Director Sells $68,044.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $68,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,647.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CME Group traded down $1.67, reaching $168.81, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 83,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,625,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,269,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 189,971 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,773,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,593 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CME Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,201,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,505,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,164,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

