CME Group Inc (CME) Director Sells $68,044.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2018

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $68,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,647.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CME Group traded down $1.67, reaching $168.81, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 83,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 111.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CME shares. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,625,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,269,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 189,971 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 672.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,773,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,593 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CME Group by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,201,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,505,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,164,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

