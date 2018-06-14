Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cna Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cna Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cna Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cna Financial by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cna Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Cna Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. research analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $99,010.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,930.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 11,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $543,133.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cna Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

