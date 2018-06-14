CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners traded down $0.02, hitting $19.05, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 138,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,931. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 46.60% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

