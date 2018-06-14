CNX Resources (CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of CNX Resources traded up $0.67, reaching $17.22, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. CNX Resources has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, TNB Financial bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

