Contrasting Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) & Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $4.32 billion 0.29 $96.53 million N/A N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA $10.81 billion 1.12 -$652.00 million $3.26 17.88

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Coca-Cola FEMSA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 4 2 0 2.33

Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus price target of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.10%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA is more favorable than Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated.

Dividends

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 1.93% 8.14% 1.13% Coca-Cola FEMSA -7.72% 8.99% 4.28%

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper, Sundrop, and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to retail stores and other outlets, which comprise food markets, institutional accounts, and vending machine outlets. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to consumers in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

